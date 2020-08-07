   
Antwerp curfew will not be enforced during heatwave, governor says
Friday, 07 August, 2020
    Antwerp curfew will not be enforced during heatwave, governor says

    Friday, 07 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The curfew in Antwerp will not be enforced during the heatwave, Antwerp governor Cathy Berx says on Friday after consultation with Antwerp’s Provincial Crisis Cell.

    The strict enforcement of the ban on gatherings will remain in force, however.

    “As of tomorrow, the RMI (the Royal Meteorological Institute) has proclaimed code red. A crucial measure in case of heat is to drink enough, but also to stay indoors and cool off in the evening and at night,” Berx said.

    “That’s not possible now because of the curfew and that’s why I decided, together with the mayors and the Provincial Crisis Cell, to temporarily suspend the curfew. This means that you can go outside between 11:30 PM and 6:00 AM and don’t risk a report.”

    However, the ban on gathering with more than ten people should still be respected. “It would be a great pity if the efforts made in the past days and weeks were to be undone because this relaxation is used as an opportunity to meet again en masse and cause new infections,” she said.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times