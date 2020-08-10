   
Demonstration planned this Sunday in Brussels against coronavirus measures  
Monday, 10 August, 2020
    Demonstration planned this Sunday in Brussels against coronavirus measures  

    Monday, 10 August 2020
    © Belga

    Belgian non-profit organization Viruswaanzin – which translates to viral madness – has announced that it plans to organize a demonstration in Brussels on 16 August against the country’s current health measures to fight the spread of coronavirus.

    The group also calls for the resignation of Belgium’s top virologist Marc Van Ranst.

    According to the organisers, the participants will walk individually through Brussels between 12:00 and 17:00 and pass through the Finance Tower, assuring that everything will be done in compliance with health measures intended to slow the spread of the virus. “A consultation with the City of Brussels and the police has already taken place,” they confirm.

    The organisation does not deny the existence of the new coronavirus but disputes its severity and lethality.

    Some individuals working in the organisation have already brought forward civil lawsuits against the government’s health measures, but their claims were rejected by court, on the basis that “their arguments made no scientific sense.”

    However, this appeal will be re-analyzed on 14 October.

