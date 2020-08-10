Greece tightens travel restrictions for Belgians from next week

As of 17 August, people travelling from Belgium to Greece will need to show a negative coronavirus test on arrival, the government announced on Monday.

From Monday 17 August, Belgians travelling to Greece must be able to present a negative coronavirus test upon arrival, for people arriving in Greece by plane or by land.

The test result may not be older than 72 hours.

The new measure also applies to travellers from the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the Czech Republic.

Greece has taken this measure in order to prevent the increasingly rapid spread of the coronavirus. “Unfortunately, the virus is spreading more and more rapidly,” said Greek Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias.

Until recently, Greece was relatively spared by the coronavirus pandemic, but on Sunday, a record of 203 new infections were detected in Greece.

In total, the country has 5,623 infections since the virus first appeared at the end of February.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times