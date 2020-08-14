France declares Paris coronavirus ‘red zone’ again...

The French government has declared Paris and the Bouches-du-Rhône area, around Marseille at the Mediterranean, “red zones” with a high risk of coronavirus infections.

The decision was published in the country’s Official Journal on Friday, following a sharp increase in coronavirus infections over the last two weeks.

The decree gives local authorities the power to take appropriate measures, like restricting the freedom of movement of people and vehicles, limiting access to public transport and air travel, restricting access to public buildings and closing some buildings with a high risk of infection.

Related News:

“It was in line with expectations,” said VRT correspondent in France, Frank Renout. “A new alert phase has begun. Local authorities may again restrict people’s freedom of movement, close restaurants and/or restrict public transport.”

In May, Paris also turned red, despite the easing of the measures in some parts of the rest of France, causing parks and public gardens to remain closed.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times