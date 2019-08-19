 
UZ Brussels uses robot during cardiovascular surgery
Monday, 19 August, 2019
    UZ Brussels uses robot during cardiovascular surgery

    Monday, 19 August 2019
    Robot assisted surgery taking place in Sri Lanka. Credit: COMSEVENTHFLT/Flickr, Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0).

    A patient has undergone robotic surgery for the first time at the centre for cardiovascular diseases at the University Hospital of Brussels (UZ Brussel).

    Robot-assisted operations are performed using a viewing tube. The use of a viewing tube means that the risk of infection is significantly decreased and the recovery process is faster. 

    According to Professor Erik Debing, Head of the Department of vascular surgery at the centre of cardiovascular diseases at UZ Brussels, the use of robots during cardio-vascular operations is “an important step in developing the expertise of robot-assisted interventions at UZ Brussels”, reported BX1.

    Robots are already used in gynaecology, urology, abdominal surgery and plastic surgery operations in UZ Brussels reported BX1. 

    Evie McCullough 
    The Brussels Times

