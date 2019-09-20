 
Belgium’s plea for sick toddler denied by pharmaceutical giant Novartis
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 20 September, 2019
Latest News:
Over one million bottles of ‘excellent’ Walloon wine...
Belgium’s plea for sick toddler denied by pharmaceutical...
EU cautious: Elections in Israel leaves country in...
Car free Sunday: a guide to who can...
Brussels postpones migrants’ eviction from citizen-led housing centre...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 20 September 2019
    Over one million bottles of ‘excellent’ Walloon wine for the 2019 vintage
    Belgium’s plea for sick toddler denied by pharmaceutical giant Novartis
    EU cautious: Elections in Israel leaves country in political limbo
    Car free Sunday: a guide to who can be on the roads (and who can’t)
    Brussels postpones migrants’ eviction from citizen-led housing centre
    Climate: Thousands of protesters take to the streets of Brussels (photos)
    Brexit: we are as ready as we can be, Charles Michel assures
    Museum pass holders now able to buy half price train tickets
    Ryanair CEO says Belgian staff should ‘shut up and go to work’
    Brussels mobility minister calls for a change in attitudes towards mobility
    Replace parking spaces near schools with parks, says Flemish pedestrian movement
    Belgium in Brief: Secret STIB party, Manneken Pis censored and cop coffee sees success
    Brussels prepares for third Global Climate Strike
    Manneken Pis statue to be censored in upcoming Brussels edition of Monopoly
    Swastika artwork in Brussels gallery prompts frustration
    ‘The pain is unimaginable’: cancer patient to sue SNCB over unsafe working conditions
    Billy Bike e-bike fleet expands to 600 in Brussels
    Belgian jihadist presumed dead seen on film in Syrian prison
    Fake goods stopped by EU customs end up destroyed
    Charleroi Airport considers autonomous transport between terminals
    View more

    Belgium’s plea for sick toddler denied by pharmaceutical giant Novartis

    Friday, 20 September 2019
    A government request to make the world's most expensive drug available to a Belgian toddler has been denied by pharmaceutical giant Novartis. Credit: © Belga

    A remarkable crowdfunding effort for a Belgian toddler suffering from a life-threatening genetic disease has seen one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical firms shut down government appeals to their “humanity.”

    Pharmaceutical giant Novartis denied a request from the federal government to make the most expensive medicine in the world available for free to Pia, a Belgian toddler who suffers from spinal muscular atrophy and has made the headlines in recent days following a notable crowdfunding success by her parents.

    By launching a nation-wide SMS campaign, the toddler’s family managed to pool together the €1.9 million needed to afford the gene therapy Zolgensma, a drug which has yet to receive approval for the European market.

    On Thursday, Federal Health Minister Maggie De Block urged the company to “remain human” and give the medicine to 9-month-old Pia, but the minister’s cabinet said the company had refused their request, a refusal which they see as unjustified.

    Zolgensma is the most expensive drug in the world and was hailed as a breakthrough in the treatment of the aggressive disease which progressively leads to muscular failure and sees most children diagnosed with it die in early infancy.

    Company must ‘remain human’

    With the therapy yet to receive approval to enter the European market, De Block on Thursday said the “largely public-funded” company should make it available under a program known as compassionate use (CUP).

    “A company that markets a drug whose development is largely funded by public money and by patient organisations has a social responsibility and must remain human,” De Block said in an address to parliament, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

    CUP allows national governments to request pharmaceutical firms to provide drugs to a patient for free pending their market approval.

    A spokesperson for De Block said that, despite the fact that they considered the conditions for CUP were met in the case of Pia, their request to Novartis had been rejected.

    “We addressed a CUP request to the firm, but they refused,” Audrey Dorigo, a spokesperson for De Block, told The Brussels Times.

    No compassionate use

    “We find that their refusal is not justified,” Dorigo added, citing cases where other pharmaceutical firms had agreed to provide a non-approved drug under the CUP.

    A media relations officer for Novartis did not reply to multiple requests for comment but provided a statement released ahead of De Blocks’ statements on Thursday.

    “We are in constant dialogue (…) with government bodies to find solutions for early access for all our innovative treatments for patients who can benefit from them,” the statement read, adding that the company could not comment on individual patient cases like Pia’s.

    “We considered it the duty of the firm to make the medicine available,” Dorigo said, adding that a long-term solution needed to be found for patients in cases similar to Pia’s.

    The toddler’s family told Het Nieuwsblad that the firm’s refusal to a request they had made several times was “not news” to them.

    “What is news is the public pressure,” they said, adding that they would be looking to speak with Novartis “as soon as possible.”

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job