Afsca asks pet owners to be more vigilant on Rabies awareness day

Pet owners (dogs, cats, ferrets…) who are travelling with their furry friend must make sure their animal is vaccinated against rabies.

Afsca issued the reminder on Saturday, for Rabies awareness day. The Federal Food Chain Security Agency (Afsca) is responsible for the prevention and control of regimented animal diseases.

“Past efforts have ensured Belgium has been free of rabies since 2001. Vaccinating against rabies has no longer been obligatory in Belgium since 2016. But anyone who takes their dog or cat abroad or brings an animal into Belgium has to get them vaccinated. This is necessary because rabies kills both humans and animals. We can’t take any risks,” says Jean-François Heymans. Heymans is the head of the Belgian veterinary services and director of Animal Health at Afsca.

424 dogs and cats were imported into Belgium and tested in 2018: Afsca said 47 animals were turned away and three had to be put down because of the public health risk.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times