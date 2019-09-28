 
Afsca asks pet owners to be more vigilant on Rabies awareness day
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 29 September, 2019
Latest News:
Afsca asks pet owners to be more vigilant...
The wealthier a Brussels neighbourhood is, the greener...
Price of Belgian real estate continues to increase...
Doctor in Liège region charged with four murders...
City of Brussels opens first ‘eco daycares’...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 29 September 2019
    Afsca asks pet owners to be more vigilant on Rabies awareness day
    The wealthier a Brussels neighbourhood is, the greener it is
    Price of Belgian real estate continues to increase
    Doctor in Liège region charged with four murders
    City of Brussels opens first ‘eco daycares’
    Three-hour power outage at Disneyland Paris hits Belgian daytrippers
    Cybercrime spike in Belgium in the second quarter of 2019
    Pilot project for fingerprints on Belgian ID-cards to start end of 2019
    Belgian rappers film unplanned music video in Molenbeek police station
    Brussels singer Angèle to give free concert on Grand Place on Friday
    Over 40% of tree species face extinction in Europe
    Jacques Chirac: French Embassy in Brussels opens book of condolences
    Romanian EU commission candidate rejected before hearing
    EU extends funding guarantees to Dexia
    Wallonia-Brussels not calling for State reform but ready to reflect on the future
    Flemish right locked in Twitter fight
    Suspicious powder delivered to bpost centre identified as flour
    High speed train companies Eurostar and Thalys planning merger
    Greenpeace ‘Rainbow Warrior’ drops anchor in Ostend
    Israeli minister in Brussels calls on EU to boycott BDS
    View more

    Afsca asks pet owners to be more vigilant on Rabies awareness day

    Sunday, 29 September 2019
    Credit: Belga

    Pet owners (dogs, cats, ferrets…) who are travelling with their furry friend must make sure their animal is vaccinated against rabies. 

    Afsca issued the reminder on Saturday, for Rabies awareness day. The Federal Food Chain Security Agency (Afsca) is responsible for the prevention and control of regimented animal diseases.  

    “Past efforts have ensured Belgium has been free of rabies since 2001. Vaccinating against rabies has no longer been obligatory in Belgium since 2016. But anyone who takes their dog or cat abroad or brings an animal into Belgium has to get them vaccinated. This is necessary because rabies kills both humans and animals. We can’t take any risks,” says Jean-François Heymans. Heymans is the head of the Belgian veterinary services and director of Animal Health at Afsca. 

    424 dogs and cats were imported into Belgium and tested in 2018: Afsca said 47 animals were turned away and three had to be put down because of the public health risk. 

     Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job