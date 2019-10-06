Ecolo-Greens call for Health Commission meeting about listeria contamination

The Ecolo-Greens called for a special Health Commission meeting on Friday.

They want Public Health minister Maggie De Block, the minister in charge of Afsca Denis Ducarne and an official from the Federal Agency for Food Safety itself to attend. The Greens have several questions about the listeria meat contamination that killed three people in the Netherlands recently.

The contaminated meat came from Offerman, a branch of the Belgian group Ter Beke. It says only one Dutch production site was affected by the contamination, but that site also distributes to the Belgian market.

This is why the Ecolos want the Health Commission to discuss it. The Commission is headed by PTB MP Thierry Warmoes. “We want to know if contaminated products were sold on the Belgian market, organise a rapid response and analyse what happened. Did we react appropriately? Are there any lessons to be learnt? The most important thing is to protect people’s health,” Ecolo-Green president Georges Gilkinet told the Chamber on Friday afternoon.

He wants the Commission to organise a meeting over the next few weeks.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times