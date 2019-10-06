 
Ecolo-Greens call for Health Commission meeting about listeria contamination
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 06 October, 2019
Latest News:
EU struggling with long term climate objectives...
Ecolo-Greens call for Health Commission meeting about listeria...
Hottest September since 1981...
Legendary Beatles album ‘Abbey Road’ tops charts again...
Mixed reactions to Commission support for dismissed Carrefour...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 06 October 2019
    EU struggling with long term climate objectives
    Ecolo-Greens call for Health Commission meeting about listeria contamination
    Hottest September since 1981
    Legendary Beatles album ‘Abbey Road’ tops charts again
    Mixed reactions to Commission support for dismissed Carrefour workers
    Record number of summer passengers at Ostend airport this year
    Tennis: Kim Clijsters returns to training
    Psychologist accused of giving patients’ life stories to famous crime author
    Thomas Cook: Most of the stranded Belgians will be back home by Sunday
    Speed-pedelecs found to be replacing car use in Brussels
    Gymnastics: Belgium takes the lead in Stuttgart
    ‘Milk is deadly’: vegan campaign pulled from Antwerp, Ghent public transport
    Flemish Minister President caught playing Angry Birds in Parliament
    Fight between off-duty police officers in Antwerp leaves several injured
    Greta Thunberg awarded children’s international peace prize
    Brussels teen given 10 years for deadly home invasion of elderly couple
    Brussels Marathon: how it impacts traffic on Sunday
    Meat products recalled from Belgian supermarket after listeria deaths in the Netherlands, Germany
    Brussels region to hit federal government with million-euro fine over noise pollution
    Five dead in listeria outbreaks in the Netherlands and Germany
    View more

    Ecolo-Greens call for Health Commission meeting about listeria contamination

    Sunday, 06 October 2019
    Credit: Belga

    The Ecolo-Greens called for a special Health Commission meeting on Friday. 

    They want Public Health minister Maggie De Block, the minister in charge of Afsca Denis Ducarne and an official from the Federal Agency for Food Safety itself to attend. The Greens have several questions about the listeria meat contamination that killed three people in the Netherlands recently. 

    The contaminated meat came from Offerman, a branch of the Belgian group Ter Beke. It says only one Dutch production site was affected by the contamination, but that site also distributes to the Belgian market. 

    This is why the Ecolos want the Health Commission to discuss it. The Commission is headed by PTB MP Thierry Warmoes. “We want to know if contaminated products were sold on the Belgian market, organise a rapid response and analyse what happened. Did we react appropriately? Are there any lessons to be learnt? The most important thing is to protect people’s health,” Ecolo-Green president Georges Gilkinet told the Chamber on Friday afternoon. 

    He wants the Commission to organise a meeting over the next few weeks.

    Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times  

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job