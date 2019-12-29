 
New year´s promise: Visit a museum or concert and live longer
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 29 December, 2019
Latest News:
New year´s promise: Visit a museum or concert...
Clothes shops hope for colder weather to sell...
Calendar 2020: Official public and school holidays...
2020: New Year brings major changes...
Two men suspected of defrauding 94 victims out...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 29 December 2019
    New year´s promise: Visit a museum or concert and live longer
    Clothes shops hope for colder weather to sell stocks during winter sales
    Calendar 2020: Official public and school holidays
    2020: New Year brings major changes
    Two men suspected of defrauding 94 victims out of €7.4 million
    Old cars parade in Ghent to protest low emission zone
    Amount of sustainable biofuels added to petrol and diesel set to increase
    Belgium’s wineries predict a very good year for 2019
    Red Devils favourites to win the Euro, says Koeman
    More than 2,000 complaints of false debt scam in 2019, says economy ministry
    Several syrups against cough and cold to be withdrawn from shelves
    Number of Belgian start-ups increased in 2019
    ‘Zlatan’ returns for a second spell at Milan
    De Lijn pays out on 101 fines for polluting Brussels LEZ
    Motorcycles and scooters to adopt European emissions standard Euro 5
    Newly discovered gene disorder turns flu into killer disease
    Water bills in Brussels set to increase slightly
    Police in Ghent reject electric cars because of battery life limits
    Terror cases in Belgium on the decline, to pre-IS levels
    Where in Brussels are fireworks allowed on New Year’s Eve?
    View more

    New year´s promise: Visit a museum or concert and live longer

    Sunday, 29 December 2019
    The Royal Museums of Fine Arts, Brussels. Credit: visit.brussels

    A British study on the relation between arts engagement and mortality showed that such engagement could have a protective association with longevity in older adults.

    People going to museums, art galleries, exhibitions, the theatre, concerts, or the opera once or twice a year had a 14% lower risk of dying during a follow-up period. Those who engaged with arts activities on a more frequent basis (every few months or more) had a 31% lower risk of dying, independent of demographic, socioeconomic, health related, behavioural, and social factors.

    The study was published on Christmas in The BMJ, formerly the British Medical Journal, by Daisy Fancourt and Andrew Steptoe, two professors in psychology and epidemiology at the department of Behavioural Science and Health, University College London, London. In their study they followed 6 710 people aged 50 years or above during a 14 years period.

    The starting point in the study was previous health research where arts engagement could be linked to longevity by alleviating chronic stress and depression, and providing emotional, cognitive, and social coping resources.

    The authors focused specifically on receptive arts activities, including going to the theatre, concerts, opera, museums, art galleries, and exhibitions (but not cinema). They were however unable to assess the potential overlap with active participation in arts activities and this remains to be explored.

    After sensitivity analyses, the authors found that the associations between arts engagement and longevity were consistent when adjusted for any mobility problems and socioeconomic status.

    When considering what could explain this remaining association, they write that research has suggested that arts engagement builds social capital, which improves people’s access to knowledge and resources, and could help with successful ageing.

    Further possibilities are that arts engagement improves a sense of purpose in life, helps with the regulation of emotions and thereby enhances coping, supports the buffering of stress, and builds creativity, which improves people’s ability to adapt positively to changing life circumstances.

    The study does not say whether arts engagement should start at an early age but that probably goes without saying.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job