 
Coronavirus update: first two cases confirmed in UK
Friday, 31 January, 2020
    Coronavirus update: first two cases confirmed in UK

    Friday, 31 January 2020
    The first infections of the virus have been confirmed in the UK. Credit: Belga

    The first two cases of infection with the new Coronavirus in the United Kingdom have been confirmed, according to the health services.

    “We can confirm that two patients in England, members of the same family, have tested positive,” said Cris Whitty, the chief medical officer for England, in a statement issued by the Department of Health.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

