Coronavirus update: first two cases confirmed in UK

The first infections of the virus have been confirmed in the UK. Credit: Belga

The first two cases of infection with the new Coronavirus in the United Kingdom have been confirmed, according to the health services.

“We can confirm that two patients in England, members of the same family, have tested positive,” said Cris Whitty, the chief medical officer for England, in a statement issued by the Department of Health.

NEW: British’s chief medical officer confirms two cases of #CoronaVirus in the U.K. — Jack Parrock (@jackeparrock) January 31, 2020

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times