Reimbursement of contraceptives and morning after pill expanded...

The Minister’s council approved a royal decree that expanded the reimbursement of contraceptives and the morning after pill on Friday.

This was announced by Health minister Maggie De Block.

The measure is part of the healthcare budget approved by the government. The maximum age for a “young contraceptive” intervention, one that’s in addition to an obligatory one, has been increased from 20 to 24. The age limit of 21 for the morning after pill has been removed.

This expansion means the State will completely reimburse any contraceptive up until 25 and the morning after pill will be free for all women, whatever their age.

This will cost 6.9 million euros a year.

The Chamber approved a proposition from the PS that included this expansion.

The bill has been sent to the State Council to be approved. It will come into effect on the 1st of April.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times