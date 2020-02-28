 
Coronavirus: Vaccine in the making too good to be true?
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 28 February, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Vaccine in the making too good to...
Arts-Loi metro station closed for 45 minutes because...
Belgians back from quarantined Tenerife monitored but not...
Proposals to make justice more affordable could cost...
After Ciara and Dennis: Storm Jorge to hit...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 28 February 2020
    Coronavirus: Vaccine in the making too good to be true?
    Arts-Loi metro station closed for 45 minutes because of suspect package
    Belgians back from quarantined Tenerife monitored but not quarantined
    Proposals to make justice more affordable could cost over €200 million
    After Ciara and Dennis: Storm Jorge to hit Belgium this weekend
    Belgium unveils first virtual police counter
    Heightened tensions between Turkey and Russia, following deadly airstrike
    Belgian public and private sector to work together to counter cyber-attacks
    The Guardian highlights 10 of Brussels’ best music venues
    No cash withdrawals or electronic payments possible the night of March 1 to 2
    European Commission alarmed by growing racism in Europe
    Half of Brussels post offices have no Dutch-speaking staff
    Belgium orders face masks as it prepares for coronavirus spread
    Brussels Airlines scraps 30% of flights to Northern-Italy amid coronavirus fears
    Brussels Mobility brings in 3D scanners to study road surfaces
    Belgian supermarkets to sell more unpackaged fruit and vegetables
    Storms Ciara and Dennis gave a boost to wind energy production
    Brussels Airport passengers face hours of queueing amid work to rule action 
    Belgian universities aim to combat the ‘eternal student’
    Rainfall uncovers 50 shells and grenades near WWI Flemish battlefield
    View more

    Coronavirus: Vaccine in the making too good to be true?

    Friday, 28 February 2020
    © Belga

    The outbreak of the coronavirus has started a frenzy chase for a vaccine to treat the disease.

    On Monday, the European Commission announced that it has allocated €100 million to research related to diagnostics, therapeutics and prevention.

    The COVID-19 virus is a new strain of coronavirus that has not been seen previously in humans. Although the most likely primary source of this outbreak is of animal origin, human-to-human transmission is confirmed.

    “There are currently no commercially available medicinal products that are authorised to detect, treat or prevent infections with the novel coronavirus,” a spokesperson for the European Medicines Agency (EMA), located in Amsterdam, told The Brussels Times.

    According to a press release, the agency is surveying the landscape for potential antivirals or vaccines to treat or prevent novel coronavirus infections. EMA is also analysing all available information on developers’ drug pipelines.

    Media in Israel reported recently that researchers at the state-funded Migal Institute might be in the process of developing a vaccine against coronavirus.

    The discovery was identified as a by-product of a vaccine against IBV, a disease affecting poultry, whose effectiveness has been proven in pre-clinical trials carried out at the institute.

    The research conducted at Migal revealed that the poultry coronavirus has a high genetic similarity to the human COVID-19 and that it uses the same infection mechanism.

    Optimistically, its CEO said the institute’s goal is to produce the vaccine during the next 8-10 weeks and to achieve safety approval in 90 days.

    EMA does not comment on specific products but welcomes any development of potential therapeutics and vaccines.

    It supports medicine developers to advance and expedite the development of effective measures to fight and prevent the spread of the coronavirus. It can also provide fast-track scientific advice to give prompt feedback from the European regulatory.

    Despite the urgency, it will probably take considerable time to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus. There is still no vaccine available for the SARS virus of 2002- 2003.

    The problem is that between outbreaks, the will to spend money on prevention wanes according to Peter Daszak in The New York Times.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job