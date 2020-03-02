First coronavirus case in Luxembourg diagnosed...

A new case of coronavirus has been diagnosed in Luxembourg, the Luxembourgish Health minister, Paulette Lenert, announced on Saturday.

During a press conference Lenert revealed the patient, who is in the forties, had just been to Italy and flew back via Belgium’s Charleroi airport.

She added the patient began showing symptoms “at the beginning of the week.”

The minister said they are trying to “identify people” the patient was in contact with.

The patient was placed in isolation along with his family at the Luxembourg Hospital Centre, although the family hasn’t been showing any symptoms.

Other members of the family were also placed in quarantine as a precaution.

18 Luxembourg nationals are currently in quarantine at a hotel in Tenerife where an infected Italian had been staying for a few days ago.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times