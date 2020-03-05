Ryanair offers ‘rescue fares’ to customers following Flybe collapse

Ryanair has launched a series of special offers to ex-Flybe passengers, following the company’s announcement that it went in administration on Thursday.

Flybe, a British airline based in England, entered into administration on 5 March after failing to secure a £100 million (about €115,361,500) government loan, reports TravelWeekly. All its flights are now cancelled, and customers have been told not to travel to airports.



In the meantime, Irish budget airline Ryanair has launched “rescue fares” starting from £19.99 (about €23) on five routes to help Flybe customers affected by the collapse, including flights from Liverpool to Knock, Bournemouth to Dublin, Belfast to London Stansted, Bristol to Dublin, and Belfast to Manchester.

Ministers are working urgently with airlines to try to reopen key regional routes following the collapse of Flybe, reports EuroWeekly.

The airline fell into administration overnight, blaming the impact of the coronavirus on flight bookings and putting 2,400 jobs at risk.

EasyJet, another low-cost British airline group, offered free flights home to Flybe staff in the 24 hours following the announced that the airline entered into administration.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times