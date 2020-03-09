A case of coronavirus detected on the Greek island of Lesbos

A Greek resident has tested positive for the new coronavirus on the island of Lesbos, the hospital in Mytilene, where she was admitted, said Monday.

The 40-year-old woman, who had recently travelled to Israel and Egypt, was placed in solitary confinement on Sunday and her children did not go to school on Monday, ERT public television said.

The Greek Ministry of Health on Monday reported 11 new cases of coronavirus, which now affects 84 people in Greece, but did not mention the Lesbos case.

The Greek authorities have repeatedly expressed concern about the spread of the epidemic on the Greek islands.

More than 1,700 new asylum seekers arrived on the Aegean islands last week, the majority of them in Lesbos, after Ankara’s decision to open its borders.

In Lesbos, more than 19,000 asylum seekers are in precarious conditions in the Moria reception centre, which is designed to accommodate fewer than 3,000.

The Brussels Times