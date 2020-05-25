 
Theo Hayez’s family launches website about disappearance
Monday, 25 May, 2020
    While it will soon be a year since the disappearance of Theo Hayez, a new website (www.looking4theo.com) has been launched by the parents of the young Belgian tourist to collect information on his disappearance in Australia at the end of May 2019.

    “We have high hopes in the work of the New South Wales Coroner and his team of dedicated lawyers and we continue to believe that someone has information that could provide new evidence,” said Vinciane Delforge and Laurent Hayez, Theo’s parents. “We beg potential witnesses to come forward.”

    “We miss our son very much and together we must find out what happened to him,” they added, thanking those who supported them without even knowing their son.

    “The support we receive online counts for a lot. We know that we are not alone and every message, drawing or photos with Theo’s name comforts us and allows us to endure this ordeal,” said Vinciane Delforge and Laurent Hayez.

    The parents have asked not to be contacted during this particularly difficult period and refer, for any request, to the dedicated channels already in place.

    Théo Hayez, a young tourist from Overijse, had been travelling to Australia since the end of 2018. He was last seen on the evening of 31 May 2019 in the seaside resort of Byron Bay when he was due to return to Belgium at the beginning of June. His telephone was registered by a terminal the next day near the lighthouse in the north-east of the town.

