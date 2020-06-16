Bpost boss suspected of illegal commercial practices...

The Belgian Competition Authority has launched a wide-ranging investigation into abuses in the security firms sector and is calling into question the activities of the current CEO of Bpost.

When he headed the security solutions company G4S, Jean-Paul Van Avermaet allegedly concluded price agreements with his counterparts in the sector, De Standaard, Het Nieuwsblad, Gazet van Antwerpen and Het Belang van Limburg reported on Tuesday.

Shortly before the containment, the Belgian Competition Authority launched this wide-ranging investigation into illegal practices by the main players in the sector, namely G4S, Securitas and Seris. Van Avermaet was at the head of G4S before taking over the reins of Bpost on 13 January.

One of the parties that could be harmed in the file is Van Avermaets’ current employer, the Belgian government. Over the past few years, the Belgian government has increasingly called on the services of this security company.

If the abuses are proven, companies risk a fine equivalent to 10% of their worldwide turnover. Van Avermaet also risks criminal sanctions.

Van Avermaet was not available to comment on the subject.

The Brussels Times