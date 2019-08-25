 
Belgium’s federal justice looking to recruit judicial officers
Sunday, 25 August, 2019
    Belgium’s federal justice looking to recruit judicial officers

    Sunday, 25 August 2019

    Belgium’s Justice department is looking for 190 substitutes to replace judicial officers who are ill or otherwise unavailable 

    Justices of the peace (JPs) are now responsible for 162 districts since the reform last year. But they are sometimes on holiday, ill, or know someone involved in the case.

    Every Instance court has a maximum of six substitute judges, who are normally notaries or lawyers with at least five years-experience, to cover for them in these cases 

    Sarah Johansson
    The Brussels Times 

