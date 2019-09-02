Cyclist (70) dies after suspicious fall into canal

A septuagenarian cyclist who was rescued after falling into the Kanaal Leuven-Dijle in Kampenhout (Vlaams-Brabant) died on Sunday.

The death is being treated as suspicious by police, and an investigation has been launched by the Leuven prosecutors office.

Despite attempts at resuscitation, the man – from Boortmeerbeek – died near Kampenhout Lock.

His bike was found on the shore, but the circumstances of his fall just before 7:00 PM remain unknown at this time.

A pathologist and experts were dispatched to the scene to gather further information.

The Brussels Times