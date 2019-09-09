 
One of Belgium's most wanted criminals arrested in Surinam
Monday, 09 September, 2019
    One of Belgium’s most wanted criminals arrested in Surinam

    Monday, 09 September 2019
    Belgian courts sentenced him to 15 years in prison for international drug trafficking and being a member of a criminal organisation. Credit: FEDERALE POLITIE

    Dutch website Crimesite.nl has revealed Rudo Meiland, one of Belgium’s most wanted criminals, has been arrested in Surinam. 

    Other sources have confirmed the story, which appeared in Het Nieuwsblad and De Standaard on Saturday. Belgian authorities have asked the Netherlands to extradite him to Belgium. 

    Rudo Meiland has Dutch nationality but was born in Surinam. Belgian courts sentenced him to 15 years in prison for international drug trafficking and being a member of a criminal organisation. He was the leader of a group that imported large quantities of cocaine from the Dominican Republic between 2009 and 2015.

    Sarah Johansson
    The Brussels Times 

