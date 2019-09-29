 
Belgian parties want to increase fines to dissuade criminals
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 29 September, 2019
Latest News:
Belgian parties want to increase fines to dissuade...
European Space Agency announces new mission to help...
Afsca asks pet owners to be more vigilant...
The wealthier a Brussels neighbourhood is, the greener...
Price of Belgian real estate continues to increase...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 29 September 2019
    Belgian parties want to increase fines to dissuade criminals
    European Space Agency announces new mission to help understand climate change
    Afsca asks pet owners to be more vigilant on Rabies awareness day
    The wealthier a Brussels neighbourhood is, the greener it is
    Price of Belgian real estate continues to increase
    Doctor in Liège region charged with four murders
    City of Brussels opens first ‘eco daycares’
    Three-hour power outage at Disneyland Paris hits Belgian daytrippers
    Cybercrime spike in Belgium in the second quarter of 2019
    Pilot project for fingerprints on Belgian ID-cards to start end of 2019
    Belgian rappers film unplanned music video in Molenbeek police station
    Brussels singer Angèle to give free concert on Grand Place on Friday
    Over 40% of tree species face extinction in Europe
    Jacques Chirac: French Embassy in Brussels opens book of condolences
    Romanian EU commission candidate rejected before hearing
    EU extends funding guarantees to Dexia
    Wallonia-Brussels not calling for State reform but ready to reflect on the future
    Flemish right locked in Twitter fight
    Suspicious powder delivered to bpost centre identified as flour
    High speed train companies Eurostar and Thalys planning merger
    View more

    Belgian parties want to increase fines to dissuade criminals

    Sunday, 29 September 2019

    The MR, CD&V and Open Vld want criminals to be fined three times as much as they earned through their crimes. 

    This is included in a proposed bill that would reform the penal code, De Tijd reported on Saturday. 

    Justice minister Koen Geens did not manage to get all of his penal code review passed because of the change in government. He has to submit his reform to Parliament via a proposed bill. 

    The proposed bill is comprised of over 1,000 pages and was co-signed by Geens, Servais Verherstraeten (CD&V), Katja Gabriëls (Open Vld) and Philippe Goffin (MR). 

    The revised penal code has already been adopted, but the new rules are not supposed to come into force until the 1st of October 2020. 

    One of the new elements of the penal code aims to dissuade criminals that are trying to get rich illegally by fining them more than they earned.

    All criminals, not just “white collar” criminals, will be affected: burglars, pimps, drug dealers, fraudsters and corrupt politicians.   

    Judges will be able to do more than just confiscate earnings, and will thus be able to hand down a fine of up to three times what the criminals earned.

    The changes will also affect what criminals hope to gain from their crimes and debts they are trying to avoid, such as taxes for example. The debts will be paid as part of the fine. 

    Sarah Johansson
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job