 
Belgian police seized 14 billion euros in 2018, earned through criminal activities
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 06 October, 2019
Latest News:
European Commission to investigate Boeing-Embraer deal...
Marghem calls for minimum level of stability about...
Volunteers clean up Belgian town in latest ‘Make...
Night train between Brussels and Vienna to run...
Belgian police seized 14 billion euros in 2018,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 06 October 2019
    European Commission to investigate Boeing-Embraer deal
    Marghem calls for minimum level of stability about end of nuclear energy program
    Volunteers clean up Belgian town in latest ‘Make Belgium Great Again’ programme
    Night train between Brussels and Vienna to run from January
    Belgian police seized 14 billion euros in 2018, earned through criminal activities
    Shots fired outside Brussels nightclub, one injured
    EU struggling with long term climate objectives
    Listeria outbreak: the Ecolo-Greens want answers
    Hottest September worldwide since 1981
    Legendary Beatles album ‘Abbey Road’ tops charts again
    Mixed reactions to EU support for dismissed Carrefour workers
    Record number of summer passengers at Ostend airport this year
    Tennis: Kim Clijsters returns to training
    Psychologist accused of giving patients’ life stories to famous crime author
    Thomas Cook: Most of the stranded Belgians will be back home by Sunday
    Speed-pedelecs found to be replacing car use in Brussels
    Gymnastics: Belgium takes the lead in Stuttgart
    ‘Milk is deadly’: vegan campaign pulled from Antwerp, Ghent public transport
    Flemish Minister President caught playing Angry Birds in Parliament
    Fight between off-duty police officers in Antwerp leaves several injured
    View more

    Belgian police seized 14 billion euros in 2018, earned through criminal activities

    Sunday, 06 October 2019

    Belgium’s federal police seized 14 billion euros that had been earned through criminal activities last year, De Zondag reports on Sunday.  

    The money was mainly earned through the illegal drug trade. Police only seized 644 million euros in similar operations in 2017. 

    Last year’s amount is this high because of a huge 13-billion-euro fraud case, which is still ongoing. 

    “We have to make sure crime doesn’t pay. That’s why we have to hit criminal organisations where it hurts: their wallet,” said police spokeswoman Sarah Frederickx. 

    Tackling the illegal drug trade remains a top priority for the police, along with human trafficking and the fight against terrorism.

    Eleven percent of their investigative resources were allocated to stopping the trade in illegal drugs last year. 

    Illegal drug trade is a bigger problem in Belgium than ever before, as they are in many other countries, the police point out.

    Sarah Johansson
    The Brussels Times 

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job