 
Serial paedophile Dutroux’s mental state assessed as part of conditional release request
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 17 October, 2019
Latest News:
Serial paedophile Dutroux’s mental state assessed as part...
EU Summit: Brexit deal, budget and foreign policy...
EU and UK reach draft agreement on Brexit...
World solar car challenge: Belgians are champions, NL...
How the EU summit will disrupt Brussels traffic...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 17 October 2019
    Serial paedophile Dutroux’s mental state assessed as part of conditional release request
    EU Summit: Brexit deal, budget and foreign policy
    EU and UK reach draft agreement on Brexit deal
    World solar car challenge: Belgians are champions, NL vehicle destroyed
    How the EU summit will disrupt Brussels traffic on Thursday and Friday
    American travellers sees Eurostar record over 1 million summer passengers
    Belgian IS member back with terror group after prison break in Syria: reports
    Namur Festival showcases ‘the beauty of nature in its purest form’
    September’s rise in illegal entries into EU
    Anti-speeding operation sees 85% of drivers’ speed drop
    Brexit: DUP says it cannot support Johnson’s compromise
    Man (39) receives 12 year prison sentence for raping and abusing his girlfriend
    Manneken Pis celebrates 400th birthday with commemorative coin
    Brussels authorities look to limit laughing gas sales
    Farmers turn to video to encourage Walloons to eat local beef
    Air pollution blamed for some 400,000 premature deaths in Europe in 2016
    Albania and North Macedonia ready to start accession negotiations pending Council decision
    Two Belgian jihadists escape from Kurdish camp in north Syria
    Vehicle emissions measured in real time for the first time in Wallonia
    Many e-scooter accidents involve alcohol, study suggests
    View more

    Serial paedophile Dutroux’s mental state assessed as part of conditional release request

    Thursday, 17 October 2019
    Marc Dutroux was convicted to life in prison in 2004. Credit: © Belga

    A Brussels court will hold a closed-door meeting on Thursday in order to assess a conditional liberation request from Marc Dutroux, a serial paedophile who was convicted to life in prison.

    The hearing will centre around the creation of a committee of experts capable of establishing a detailed profile of the prisoner’s mental state and of assessing whether he is at risk of recidivism.

    Brussels’ criminal enforcement court (TAP/SURB) will meet in the prison of Nivelles, where Dutroux is being held, in order for the convicted killer to appear at the meeting, according to RTBF.

    Dutroux was convicted to life imprisonment in 2004 for abducting six girls aged between 8 and 19, and holding them in his cellar, where he repeatedly raped and tortured them.

    He murdered his two oldest victims, 17-year-old An Marchal and 19-year-old Eefje Lambrecks. Two others, Julie Lejeune and Melissa Russo, both eight, died of starvation in his cellar.

    Survivors Sabine Dardenne and Laetitia Delhez, aged 12 and 14 respectively at the time, were rescued by police after Dutroux and his accomplices were arrested.

    Related News:

     

    Dutroux has been eligible for conditional release since 2013, but his series of crimes deeply scarred Belgium, with the prospect of his or his accomplices’ release in the past leading to public outcry.

    A court decision in September to grant conditional freedom to Michel Lelièvre, one of Dutroux’s main accomplices, sparked fierce opposition and has seen calls for a massive “White March” to protest the decision.

    Dutroux’s lawyers, who are preparing the conditional liberation request, have denounced the conditions in which their client is being held, with one of his attorneys, Bruno Dayez, calling it “scandalous” that he has been left to “rot” for half a century in prison, according to Le Soir.

    Despite wide opposition to news of her client’s conditional release, Lelièvre’s lawyer said it was a “pragmatic choice,” since allowing him to serve out his full sentence “opened the door to no follow-ups upon release.”

    The prospect of Dutroux’s liberation, which his lawyers expect to obtain by 2021, is dependent on the conclusions reached by the committee of experts on Thursday.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job