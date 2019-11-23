 
Two Belgian IS women arrested in Turkey
Sunday, 24 November, 2019
    Two Belgian IS women arrested in Turkey

    Saturday, 23 November 2019
    Since the Turkish invasion of Syria, nine Belgian women have managed to escape from the Kurdish camps where they were imprisoned. Credit: Belga

    Two Belgian jihadist widows, Tatiana Wielandt (27) and Bouchra Abouallal (26), have been arrested by Turkish police, reports VRT NWS.

    They fled Syria to go to Turkey with their six children on Wednesday. De Standaard claimed they handed themselves in to Turkish police.

    The two women were being held in a Kurdish camp in the north of Syria with their children, and managed to cross the Turkish border with the help of people smugglers.

    Both women were sentenced to five years in prison by a Belgian court for participating in terrorist group activities. There was an international warrant for their arrest.

    The federal Belgian Prosecutor’s office will ask Turkey to extradite them.

    Sarah Johansson
    The Brussels Times

