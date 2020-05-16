 
Donald Trump announces new ‘super duper missile’
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 16 May, 2020
Latest News:
Donald Trump announces new ‘super duper missile’...
‘I don’t think I will be asked to...
Italy reopens its borders on 3 June...
Researchers stress the need to draw lessons from...
Coronavirus: Trump expects vaccine by year end...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 16 May 2020
    Donald Trump announces new ‘super duper missile’
    ‘I don’t think I will be asked to be minister again,’ says Maggie De Block
    Italy reopens its borders on 3 June
    Researchers stress the need to draw lessons from the coronavirus crisis
    Coronavirus: Trump expects vaccine by year end
    Flanders to invest €2.2 billion in mobility and transport works
    Brussels Mobility launches new Park + Bike option for commuters
    Brussels Airlines announces cuts in destinations
    No more soldiers patrolling Belgium’s streets from September
    Coronavirus: 47 new deaths bring total to over 9,000 in Belgium
    One in three bars and restaurants will not reopen following lockdown
    Belgium in second place in Europe for LGBTI rights
    Atomium calls for help, facing losses of €3 million
    Coronavirus: Belgian Pride 2020 cancelled
    Club Bruges declared Belgian champions
    Flemish skateparks and football fields can reopen from Monday
    Flemish mobility minister’s push to keep people cycling
    These Brussels museums will reopen from Monday
    KLM will not refund flights cancelled before mid-May
    Coronavirus: first impressions as Flemish schools partially reopen
    View more

    Donald Trump announces new ‘super duper missile’

    Saturday, 16 May 2020

    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he had given the green light for the manufacture of a new hypersonic missile that would be faster than any produced by Russia or China, in an added sign that a new arms race is on the way.

    “We have, I call it, the ‘super duper missile,’ and I heard the other night 17 times faster than what they have right now,” Trump said at the unveiling of the flag of Space Force, the newest branch of the U.S. military.

    Referring to reports that Russia has a missile that is five times faster than any other and that China is working on a similar one, he said: “We have one 17 times, and it’s just gotten the go ahead.”

    Russia recently announced that it has developed a missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead at more than 20 times the speed of sound. President Vladimir Putin declared that the Avangard hypersonic missile would be operational by December.

    China has also been developing hypersonic missiles. While they are not expected to be faster than the Russian ones, they are still expected to outpace those currently in the U.S. arsenal.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job