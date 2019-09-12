 
Mugabe will be buried in his village on 16 or 17 September
Thursday, 12 September, 2019
    Mugabe will be buried in his village on 16 or 17 September

    Thursday, 12 September 2019
    Robert Mugabe died on Friday at the age of 95 in a luxury hospital in Singapore where he had been coming for years for treatment. Credit: © Belga

    Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe will be buried early next week in his village and not at the monument dedicated to the “heroes of the nation” as the government wanted, it was reported Thursday from the family of the late head of state.

    “His body will be displayed in Kutama (his village) on Sunday evening and he will be buried in privacy on Monday or Tuesday.” Leo Mugabe, one of the deceased’s nephews, told AFP, “this is the decision made by the family”.

    Robert Mugabe died on Friday at the age of 95 in a luxury hospital in Singapore where he had been coming for years for treatment.

    His remains were repatriated with great ceremony on Wednesday to Harare for a series of tributes, including a national funeral planned for Saturday in the capital’s huge national sports stadium, which can accommodate 60,000 people.

    The Brussels Times

