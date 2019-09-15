 
Didier Reynders corruption allegations investigated
Sunday, 15 September, 2019
    Didier Reynders corruption allegations investigated

    Sunday, 15 September 2019
    Credit: Belga

    L’Echo and De Tijd revealed that Didier Reynders is under investigation for corruption on Saturday. 

    A former National Security agent went to the Federal Judicial police in April and accused the former deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs and Defence minister of corruption and money laundering. 

    The papers were able to get copies of the former agent’s interviews. The agent claims Mr Reynders took bribes to influence government contracts and State purchases, like the construction of the Belgian embassy in Kinshasa. 

    The agent named all those involved, including arms dealers and a Congolese presidential candidate. 

    The agent described the methods Reynders and his main associate used to receive and launder money, which include selling low value paintings and antiques at inflated prices. The agent also mentioned fraudulent property transactions and shell companies. 

    Once the preliminary investigation is finished, the Prosecutor’s office will have to decide whether there is sufficient evidence to charge Reynders and if the case needs to be forwarded to the Brussels Prosecutor’s office because he is a minister. 

    Reynders is currently campaigning for the position of European Justice Commissioner. “This is all no doubt another ruse by the same malicious individual who is constantly trying to do him harm,” said Reynders’ spokesman John Hendrickx.

    Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times 

