    Vlaams Belang wants to become biggest Flemish party by 2024

    Sunday, 15 September 2019
    Credit: Belga

    Vlaams Belang launched its “missie 2024” program during a meeting in Ghent on Friday evening. 

    The Flemish extreme-right party wants to become the biggest political party in Flanders at the next election in 2024. 

    A poll published by several media outlets early Friday evening indicates they may have already achieved that. Vlaams Belang is set to get 24.9% of the votes, while the N-VA is expected to get 22.7% 

    The party also unveiled its new slogan, “Het enige alternatiel” (the only alternative). 

    The party’s president Tom Van Grieken once again lambasted the “cordon sanitaire” that prevents the extreme-right from claiming a majority. 

    Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

