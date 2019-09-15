Vlaams Belang wants to become biggest Flemish party by 2024

Vlaams Belang launched its “missie 2024” program during a meeting in Ghent on Friday evening.

The Flemish extreme-right party wants to become the biggest political party in Flanders at the next election in 2024.

A poll published by several media outlets early Friday evening indicates they may have already achieved that. Vlaams Belang is set to get 24.9% of the votes, while the N-VA is expected to get 22.7%

The party also unveiled its new slogan, “Het enige alternatiel” (the only alternative).

The party’s president Tom Van Grieken once again lambasted the “cordon sanitaire” that prevents the extreme-right from claiming a majority.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times