Wednesday, 27 November, 2019
    Boris Johnson is ‘dangerous and unfit for office,’ says Scottish National Party leader

    Wednesday, 27 November 2019
    Boris Johnson's Brexit plan is 'disastrous', according to Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon. Credit: Belga.

    The leader of the Scottish National Party Nicola Sturgeon said on Wednesday at the launch of her party’s election manifesto that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “dangerous and unfit for office.”

    At the launch, Sturgeon condemned the Brexit plan that Johnson had negotiated with the EU as “disastrous,” and rejected his claims that voting Conservative would “get Brexit done” by 1 January 2020.

    Highlighting the feared consequences of Brexit, in which 62% of Scottish people voted against in the 2016 referendum, the Scottish National Party (SNP) leader called on voters to support her party in the upcoming elections.

    “A vote for the SNP is a vote to escape Brexit, it is a vote to put Scotland’s future in Scotland’s hands and it is a vote to deprive Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party of a majority,” said Sturgeon, speaking in Glasgow.

    “By voting SNP we can oust the Tories from power,” added Sturgeon, who hopes to take seats from the Conservatives by taking advantage of the resignation at the end of August of the popular Conservative leader in Scotland, Ruth Davidson, Belga news agency reports.

    The SNP hopes that after the upcoming election the party will be a decisive additional force to form a majority with Labour.

    “We are ready to talk with other parties to form a progressive alliance,” said Sturgeon, who is also Scottish First Minister.

    In addition, the SNP wants to hold a new referendum on Scottish independence next year. However, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said that he would not hold a second referendum on independence “at least in the first two years” of his possible election.

    The Brussels Times

