 
Michel and al-Sissi agree on necessity of political resolution in Libya
Sunday, 12 January, 2020
    Michel and al-Sissi agree on necessity of political resolution in Libya

    Sunday, 12 January 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Egyptian president Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi and European Council president Charles Michel have agreed it is necessary to try and find a “global political resolution” to the Libyan crisis. 

    Al-Sissi and Michel met in Cairo on Sunday. The Egyptian president’s spokesman Bassam Radi announced the agreement. 

    “The solution should preserve the Libyan institutions, maintain the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and end illegal foreign interference,” Radi said in a statement published online. He did not provide any further details. 

    Negotiations took place a few hours after the self-proclaimed national Libyan army, led by Khalifa Haftar and supported by Egypt, agreed a ceasefire as Turkey and Russia requested earlier that week. 

    Michel discussed the situation in Libya with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Saturday. 

    Turkey and Egypt support opposing parties in the Libyan civil war between two rival regimes. Turkey supports the National Union Government (NUG), along with the United Nations. It sent troops to help the NUG (based in the capital Tripoli), which has raised concerns about the conflict spreading. 

    Egypt is backing Haftar. The general’s forces have been trying to take Tripoli since April. The fighting has intensified over the last few weeks. 

     Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

