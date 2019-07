The Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM) issued a yellow thunder storm warning for Saturday. Storms could be intense all day throughout Belgium.

The alert is valid from 6 am until 11 pm. Heavy thundershowers will be channelled from west to east.

Thunder storms could be intense and accompanied by torrential rain and hail, IRM warned. Wind gusts of 65 km / h or slightly more are possible in isolated parts of the country.

The Brussels Times