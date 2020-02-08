Solar Orbiter mission will explore Sun using Belgian-built equipment

The Sun doesn’t just send us warmth and light, it also emits particle-charged storms that could potentially disrupt our communication systems.

The Solar Orbiter mission, with Belgian-built equipment on board, is going to explore our star to better understand these storms so we can protect ourselves.

The European Space Agency (ESA), in conjunction with NASA, will launch the satellite in Cape Canaveral in Florida on Sunday. There will be 10 scientific instruments on board, weighing a total of 209 kilos. One of the instruments, an Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI), is Belgian as it was designed at the Liege Space Centre. The centre also helped to design two of the other instruments. The EUI will take high-resolution images of the very hot areas of the solar corona.

After orbiting Venus and then Mercury, the satellite (maximum speed 245,000 km/h) will come to a stop 42 million kilometres from the Sun, which is less than a third of the distance between the Sun and Earth.

“Solar Orbiter will be able to look at the Sun directly this way,” Mathieu Berthomier, CNRS researcher for the Physics and Plasmas laboratory at the Polytechnical school, told AFP.

The European probe has six imaging instruments on board, so will be able to capture images of our Sun from a distance never achieved before. We will be able to see the Sun’s poles for the first time, as we have only seen the Equator region so far.

Four other in-situ- measuring instruments will explore the environment around the Sun.

The main objective of the mission is to “understand how the Sun creates and controls the heliosphere,” the bubble of matter around the Solar system, said Anne Pacros, head of mission and cargo at the ESA.

This bubble bathes in a permanent pool of particles called solar winds.

These winds are sometimes disrupted by storms, caused by flares that project a cloud of magnetic fields and charged particles out into Space.

These storms are difficult to predict. However, they do have a direct effect on our planet: when they hit Earth’s magnetosphere, they create the beautiful but inoffensive aurora borealis. But this phenomenon can also be more dangerous than that.

The flares can disrupt radars in the sky above Earth (like on 2015 in Scandinavia) and radio frequencies and also damage satellites.

“Imagine if half the satellites in orbit above Earth were destroyed, that would be a catastrophe for humanity!” says Berthomier. This why it is necessary to be able to better predict these solar storms.

The ESA-led mission cost 1.5 billion euros. It will launch from the Kennedy Space Centre on board an Atlas V 411 rocket at 11pm local time.

Its journey will take 2 years and the scientific mission five to nine years.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times