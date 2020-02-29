 
Research: Urban junk food diet is bad for city birds
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 29 February, 2020
Latest News:
Research: Urban junk food diet is bad for...
Belgian bus driver stabbed in Zeeland...
Nineteen new coronavirus cases in France...
Scientist takes De Block to task over government’s...
Higher rent cannot be demanded because a tenant...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 29 February 2020
    Research: Urban junk food diet is bad for city birds
    Belgian bus driver stabbed in Zeeland
    Nineteen new coronavirus cases in France
    Scientist takes De Block to task over government’s Covid plans
    Higher rent cannot be demanded because a tenant has a pet
    Changes to Belgian abortion law can go ahead, says Council of State
    Germany ‘on the threshold of an epidemic’
    Lorries that overtake in the rain will be flashed automatically
    Justice ministry paid out €250,000 in compensation for remand in 2019
    Most young first-time home buyers keep within their budgets
    Coronavirus: Recommendations issued for kindergartens and schools
    Man walking around with fake Kalashnikov arrested in Brussels
    Earth temporarily has a second (mini) moon
    Commission invites Greta Thunberg in run-up to Europe’s first climate policy
    Coronavirus: Vaccine in the making too good to be true?
    Arts-Loi metro station closed for 45 minutes because of suspect package
    Belgians back from quarantined Tenerife monitored but not quarantined
    Proposals to make justice more affordable could cost over €200 million
    After Ciara and Dennis: Storm Jorge to hit Belgium this weekend
    Belgium unveils first virtual police counter
    View more

    Research: Urban junk food diet is bad for city birds

    Saturday, 29 February 2020
    © Pixabay

    The kind of food eaten by birds in the city – largely discarded junk food – is harmful for the gut bacteria of the birds, according to research carried out by scientists from the universities of Antwerp, Ghent and Toulouse in France.

    The researchers set up two aviaries, one containing city birds and one containing birds from the countryside. Some of the birds were fed foods commonly found in the city, such as fries, potato chips, cake and bread – foods that are low in fibre. The other birds were fed worms, seeds and grains such as birds would find in the rural habitat, rich in fibre.

    The researchers found significant changes in the gut bacteria of both sets of birds when they were fed the opposite diet to their normal one. The rural birds saw a diminution of the health of their intestinal flora or microbiota when they were fed a city diet. The city birds, on the other hand, while there was some improvement, it was not substantial, suggesting that a poor diet leads to a situation where the bird is no longer able to benefit from an improved diet, because of the low quality of microbiota starting out.

    From the research it appears that diet plays an important role in the differences noted between the city and the countryside,” said biologist Erik Matthysen of the university of Antwerp.

    City sparrows have a less fibre-rich diet, which means the diversity and composition of the intestinal microbiota – the sum total of the micro-organisms in the gut – diminishes. And thanks to the low diversity of gut bacteria, the city sparrows are not even able to benefit from a fibre-rich rural diet.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job