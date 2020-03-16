 
Taxi industry struggles under coronavirus
Monday, 16 March, 2020
Coronavirus: Alibaba gives Belgium 500,000 mouth masks...
Coronavirus: Antwerp cracks down on open restaurants...
Belgium in Brief: Over 1,000 Confirmed Cases...
Belgium reports fifth coronavirus death as cases surge...
    Taxi industry struggles under coronavirus

    Monday, 16 March 2020
    © Belga

    “The coronavirus’s impact has hit us very violently,” with sales “collapsing beyond 50%,” Belgian Federation of Taxis (FEBET) President Sam Bouchal said on Monday.

    The FEBET is consulting with other federations to see what can be implemented in the coming days. 

    A series of safety instructions have already been passed on to taxi drivers, including offering alcohol gel and disinfecting taxis after each client. 

    Clients, however, are few and far between.

    In Brussels, except for a few customers going to the supermarket, there are hardly any rides. “We are trying to see how we can encourage people to take a taxi rather than public transport,” Bouchal said. One solution could be to agree on a price policy, “especially for those over 65.” 

    FEBET will hold a meeting on Tuesday to determine whether to also initiate procedures for economic unemployment with the Social Security office.

    The Brussels Times

