Belgium’s postal service says it has temporarily stopped sending letters and packages to destinations outside Europe due to the cancellation of flights.

“Bpost, which is also affected by these cancellations, is forced to suspend, from 19 March, the sending of letters and packages to destinations outside Europe. Intra-European flows could also be affected and experience delays,” the service stated.

It called on all customers to refrain from mailing letters and packages to non-European countries.

According to Bpost, Denmark, Norway, Romania, Spain, Slovenia and Sweden have also announced the suspension of, or delays in, the mailing of letters and packages to countries outside Europe.

