 
Federal agency bans exports of some medications outside EEA
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 03 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Italian Prime Minister calls out EU...
Coronavirus is still transmitted ‘within the same group’...
‘Joker’ risks jail for online threats against infamous...
Coronavirus: STIB increases service over the weekend...
Federal agency bans exports of some medications outside...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 03 April 2020
    Coronavirus: Italian Prime Minister calls out EU
    Coronavirus is still transmitted ‘within the same group’
    ‘Joker’ risks jail for online threats against infamous paedophile Dutroux’s accomplice 
    Coronavirus: STIB increases service over the weekend
    Federal agency bans exports of some medications outside EEA
    Coronavirus: pharmacies plead for recognition
    Berlin fines lockdown violators €500 and up
    Flemish lingerie manufacturer switches to hospital aprons
    Coronavirus: New hospitalisations ‘seem to be stabilising’
    Belgium in Brief: How To Phase Out A Lockdown
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 16,770 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: Organised crime postpones hits on enemies thanks to police presence
    Carrefour workers shut down ten shops in protest
    Jupiler offers free beer to people with birthday during lockdown
    Government has €5 million for research into coronavirus vaccine
    Coronavirus: police receive ‘clear’ enforcement guidelines
    Brussels houses homeless migrants in vacant hotels
    Coronavirus: No-one is safe unless everyone is safe
    Man disguised as nurse arrested for spitting at grocery staff
    Coronavirus: €1,450 bonus for front-line hospital staff
    View more

    Federal agency bans exports of some medications outside EEA

    Friday, 03 April 2020
    © PxHere

    The federal agency for medicines and health products (FAMHP) has taken steps to prevent the export of certain important medications to countries outside the European Economic Area, in order to prevent shortages in times of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

    The European Economic Area comprises the member states of the European Union plus three members of the European Free Trade Association: Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway. The UK remains a member for this purpose until 2021.

    The agency has drawn up a list of drugs or raw materials which have been shown promise in the treatment of Covid-19, including chloroquine phosphate and hydroxychloroquine.

    The drugs have shown encouraging results, the agency says. They also cannot be replaced by other drugs, and even outside the realm of coronavirus, supplies have to be ensured for those chronic patients who were being prescribed those and other drugs for different conditions.

    In general, products on the agency list can only be delivered in Belgium to hospitals, pharmacies and traders who are based in Belgium, and to the federal public health ministry in connection with the creation of a strategic stock.

    The products can be delivered to countries in the EEA, as long as the agency is informed in advance, and the products are to be used within the EEA and not sold on to other countries.

    Details on how to apply for permission to export are listed on the agency’s website.

    In order to avoid excessive orders and an ineffective spread of stocks, traders must limit sales of the drugs and raw materials on the list to quantities that correspond to sales in the same period last year, increased by a maximum of 50%,” the agency said. Exceptions to the rule may be requested in writing.

    Finally, pharmacies and hospitals which are holding stocks exceeding one month of sales of any of the products on the list should notify the agency of the surplus, to allow a possible redistribution if required.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job