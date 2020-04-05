 
Colruyt closes online shopping for a few days after being swamped by orders
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 05 April, 2020
Latest News:
Summer sales likely to be postponed until August...
Colruyt closes online shopping for a few days...
USA: Two missing members of the Kennedy family...
Coronavirus: 95% of Brussels construction sites at standstill...
Spanish PM calls for Marshall Plan for post-virus...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 05 April 2020
    Summer sales likely to be postponed until August
    Colruyt closes online shopping for a few days after being swamped by orders
    USA: Two missing members of the Kennedy family now presumed dead
    Coronavirus: 95% of Brussels construction sites at standstill
    Spanish PM calls for Marshall Plan for post-virus Europe
    Coronavirus: 19,691 confirmed cases in Belgium
    Coronavirus: Accountants worried of infection through clients paper documents
    Hay fever or coronavirus: what’s the difference?
    Coronavirus: Uncertain estimates of fatality rates
    Tributes to “boss of bosses” Philippe Bodson, victim of Covid-19
    Flemish minister calls for compensation for owners of homes at the coast
    Coronavirus: Tests to be reimbursed by medical insurance
    Colombia’s Catholic Church suspends 15 priests for sexual abuse
    What the hell happened to Viktor Orbán?
    Coronavirus: maximum 15 persons allowed per funeral
    Coronavirus: 1,661 new cases confirmed, 140 deaths in last 24 hours in Belgium
    The comeback of the electric microcar
    It will take a year to guarantee Tokyo Olympics possible in 2021, virologist says
    Man suspected of raping minor arrested in Hainault province
    Supermarket prices jump by up to 6.6%
    View more

    Colruyt closes online shopping for a few days after being swamped by orders

    Sunday, 05 April 2020
    © Belga

    Heavy online shopping has prompted Colruyt to close its e-store, Collishop, for a few days to give staff a chance to prioritise pending orders.

    “In two weeks, we have received the equivalent of the quantity of orders we receive during a particularly intense Christmas period,” Colruyt Spokeswoman Hanne Poppe explained.

    People have been doing more shopping online since the Government ordered the closure of non-food businesses.

    The Colruyt Group, which also runs Dreamland and Dreambaby toy stores, has since been receiving an enormous quantity of orders online. Moreover, its distribution centre has been enforcing social distancing.

    To give staff a breather and allow them to fill pending orders, the Collishop website is closed until Monday inclusive.

    Customers may still place orders with Dreamland and Dreambaby, but they will be warned that waiting time for deliveries can be as long as two to three weeks.

    Colruyt is not the only business to be swamped by online buyers.

    Di Drugstore has also suspended online purchases for a few days for similar reasons and many other online sites in Belgium are warning customers of longer-than-usual delivery times or are limiting the range of products clients may order.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job