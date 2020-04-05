Colruyt closes online shopping for a few days after being swamped by orders

Heavy online shopping has prompted Colruyt to close its e-store, Collishop, for a few days to give staff a chance to prioritise pending orders.

“In two weeks, we have received the equivalent of the quantity of orders we receive during a particularly intense Christmas period,” Colruyt Spokeswoman Hanne Poppe explained.

People have been doing more shopping online since the Government ordered the closure of non-food businesses.

The Colruyt Group, which also runs Dreamland and Dreambaby toy stores, has since been receiving an enormous quantity of orders online. Moreover, its distribution centre has been enforcing social distancing.

To give staff a breather and allow them to fill pending orders, the Collishop website is closed until Monday inclusive.

Customers may still place orders with Dreamland and Dreambaby, but they will be warned that waiting time for deliveries can be as long as two to three weeks.

Colruyt is not the only business to be swamped by online buyers.

Di Drugstore has also suspended online purchases for a few days for similar reasons and many other online sites in Belgium are warning customers of longer-than-usual delivery times or are limiting the range of products clients may order.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times