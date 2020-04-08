 
Belgian businesses make 1 million litres of hand sanitiser
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 08 April, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian businesses make 1 million litres of hand...
STIB social distances with seat stickers...
Coronavirus: More hospital discharges than admissions in last...
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson’s health is improving...
EU science chief quits over ‘disappointing European response...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 08 April 2020
    Belgian businesses make 1 million litres of hand sanitiser
    STIB social distances with seat stickers
    Coronavirus: More hospital discharges than admissions in last 24 hours
    Coronavirus: Boris Johnson’s health is improving
    EU science chief quits over ‘disappointing European response to Covid-19’
    Belgium in Brief: ‘Too Early’ To Loosen Lockdowns
    Brussels considers new use for air raid shelter under flea market
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 23,403 confirmed cases
    ‘Too early’ to undo coronavirus lockdowns, says WHO Europe boss
    Coronavirus: no European financial deal yet
    Coronavirus: Belgium restarts services for asylum seekers
    Coronavirus: Belgian fries begin to suffer
    Flanders reports over 600 coronavirus deaths in nursing homes
    Coronavirus: Belgium leads ‘largest repatriation efforts in its history’
    Despite coronavirus, pharmacies are dispensing less medicine
    Coronavirus: Germany keeps Belgian and Dutch borders open
    Temporarily unemployed because of coronavirus: What now?
    Brussels Airlines flights could be reduced in the long term
    Over 30% of Belgian SMEs may not survive coronavirus crisis
    Coronavirus: EU secures €15 billion for vulnerable countries worldwide
    View more

    Belgian businesses make 1 million litres of hand sanitiser

    Wednesday, 08 April 2020
    © PxHere

    Belgian businesses from the chemicals, pharmaceuticals and food sectors have helped the country avoid a shortage of hand sanitiser by switching production to make up the shortfall, the industry associations Fevia (food) and Essenscia (chemicals) have said.

    “Thanks to excellent cooperation between government and industry, coordinated by the federal task force, companies from different sectors have joined forces,” the two federations said in a joint communique.

    More than 100 companies, including breweries and distilleries, as well as chemical and pharmaceutical companies, obtained a temporary authorisation to produce disinfectant products, while the producers of existing detergents have considerably increased their production.”

    The switch in production allowed Belgian industry to produce one million litres of sanitiser in a short period, while the potential production has been raised to five million litres by the grant of temporary licences.

    The production of sanitiser containing alcohol, needed to create the needed hygienic conditions in the fight against the coronavirus, requires a government licence. The producers of alcoholic drinks were among the first to request permission to produce sanitisers, since they already have the equipment to distil alcohol.

    Those companies who have switched their product lines to produce hand sanitiser will be exempt from paying excise duty on the product for as long as the crisis lasts.

    For hospitals alone, the federal health ministry has estimated the demand for sanitiser at 67,000 litres a week.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job