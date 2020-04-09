 
Takeaway.com sees orders up by one-half
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 09 April, 2020
Latest News:
Takeaway.com sees orders up by one-half...
Facing ‘the worst economic fallout since Great Depression’...
Prison population reduced to under 10,000, says Geens...
Coronavirus: ‘consider carefully’ before taking family out of...
Fact Check: freezing a mask doesn’t eliminate coronavirus...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 09 April 2020
    Takeaway.com sees orders up by one-half
    Facing ‘the worst economic fallout since Great Depression’
    Prison population reduced to under 10,000, says Geens
    Coronavirus: ‘consider carefully’ before taking family out of nursing home
    Fact Check: freezing a mask doesn’t eliminate coronavirus
    Coronavirus: Belgium will review lockdown on Wednesday
    Coronavirus: WHO issues guidelines to religious leaders
    Coronavirus: EU travel ban could extend until 15 May
    Tendency to obey social rules diminishes with time
    Coronavirus: ‘Timing is crucial’ in lifting lockdown
    Belgium turns to makeshift morgues as coronavirus deaths strain funeral homes
    Belgium in Brief: Save the Summer
    Shortage of condoms could be disastrous, says UN
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 24,983 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: don’t risk losing the summer, experts warn
    Clinical trials for coronavirus vaccine in Belgium begin in June
    Coronavirus: Belgium will not reduce unemployment benefits
    Coronavirus: Too early to exit lockdown measures in the EU
    Coronavirus: 40% Walloon bosses worried about bankruptcy
    Google joins governments in banning Zoom over security concerns
    View more

    Takeaway.com sees orders up by one-half

    Thursday, 09 April 2020
    © Belga

    Takeaway.com, the Dutch-owned platform for home delivery of meals, has seen an increase of 50% in the value of orders in Belgium in the first quarter of 2020, the company said.

    Orders in Belgium are dwarfed by the increase in Germany, however, where the growth over the same period was 126%. In both cases, the increase was a result of a combination of people ordering more frequently, and ordering more at each occasion.

    In the beginning of the crisis, the company said, orders fell, as the number of participating restaurants fell when national governments introduced closure measures. At the same time, teleworking measures saw a decrease in the number of lunches ordered from the platform.

    However as the shutdown continued, business tended to pick up, especially in the markets of Poland, Germany and the Netherlands.

    In general, the company reports, there has been an increase in the number of restaurants using the delivery service, as food service providers look for ways of bringing their business to the public while restaurant service is closed by law.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job