Takeaway.com sees orders up by one-half...

Takeaway.com, the Dutch-owned platform for home delivery of meals, has seen an increase of 50% in the value of orders in Belgium in the first quarter of 2020, the company said.

Orders in Belgium are dwarfed by the increase in Germany, however, where the growth over the same period was 126%. In both cases, the increase was a result of a combination of people ordering more frequently, and ordering more at each occasion.

In the beginning of the crisis, the company said, orders fell, as the number of participating restaurants fell when national governments introduced closure measures. At the same time, teleworking measures saw a decrease in the number of lunches ordered from the platform.

However as the shutdown continued, business tended to pick up, especially in the markets of Poland, Germany and the Netherlands.

In general, the company reports, there has been an increase in the number of restaurants using the delivery service, as food service providers look for ways of bringing their business to the public while restaurant service is closed by law.

Alan Hope

The Brussels Times

