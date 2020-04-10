 
Coronavirus: Belgium postpones sales to late summer
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 10 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: working students to reinforce labour for Easter...
Coronavirus: Belgium surpasses 3,000 deaths...
Belgium in Brief: Easter Eggs And Lockdown Reviews...
Coronavirus: Brussels mayors now recommend masks in public...
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 26,667 confirmed cases...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 10 April 2020
    Coronavirus: working students to reinforce labour for Easter break
    Coronavirus: Belgium surpasses 3,000 deaths
    Belgium in Brief: Easter Eggs And Lockdown Reviews
    Coronavirus: Brussels mayors now recommend masks in public
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 26,667 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: first lockdown evader given community service
    Oil production set to decrease from May
    Coronavirus: Boris Johnson released from intensive care
    Brussels Airlines CEO optimistic despite coronavirus crisis
    Coronavirus: Belgium postpones sales to late summer
    Coronavirus: 3 million mouth masks don’t meet quality standards
    Easter Bunny has ‘an essential profession,’ says Marc Van Ranst
    Traces of coronavirus found in wastewater all over Flanders
    Coronavirus: More clarity on future of lockdown expected on Tuesday
    A sharp fall in property prices seems unlikely in Belgium
    Coronavirus: Flemish minister slammed for delayed action on nursing homes
    Coronavirus: Brussels Airlines scraps 8 destinations
    Takeaway.com sees orders up by one-half
    Facing ‘the worst economic fallout since Great Depression’
    Prison population reduced to under 10,000, says Geens
    View more

    Coronavirus: Belgium postpones sales to late summer

    Friday, 10 April 2020
    The move is expected to bring relief to retailers, who said they expected steep losses and even bankruptcies as a result of the coronavirus lockdown. © Belga

    Belgium’s work minister has decided to push back the sales period from July to August to cushion the economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic on retailers.

    Retailers, particularly in fashion, had been asking authorities to postpone sales in order to make up for the losses brought on by the coronavirus lockdown.

    “[State support] is like a breath of fresh air but does not compare with the sales revenue that traders can expect in normal times,” Clarisse Ramakers of trade union UCM told RTBF. “It is clear that we will not be able to avoid some breaking, we know there will be bankruptcies ahead.”

    Related News:

     

    Work Minister Nathalie Muylle announced that the period preceding sales in which all price reductions are banned will take place in July instead of June.

    Belgium is the only European country with such an arrangement (referred to in French as the pre-sales period or in Dutch as the waiting or closed period), which is meant to protect small retailers and consumers from deceiving pricing from larger businesses.

    “We have put forward a proposal to postpone the sales period until 1 August and consider the ‘closed period’ the month before it,” Muylle said. “There was a great demand for clarity from the sector and we can now provide that clarity.”

    The measure which, is still set to be officially approved in the federal Council of Ministers, received support from representatives of the sector.

    “This should protect the self-employed against each other and against the larger chains, which have much more power. There should be a level playing field for players in the fashion trade,” Isolde Delange, head of the retailer association Mode Unie, said.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job