 
85% of Belgian employers break social-distancing rules: survey
Monday, 13 April, 2020
    85% of Belgian employers break social-distancing rules: survey

    Monday, 13 April 2020
    85% of workplaces checked during a survey were in violation of social-distancing rules imposed to protect employees working through the coronavirus pandemic. © Belga

    A large majority of businesses surveyed on their respect of social-distancing measures in the workplace did not respect the rules aimed at protecting employees working though the coronavirus pandemic.

    The Inspectorate of Welfare at Work (TWW) carried out checks on weeks two and three of the nationwide lockdown, from 23 March to 3 April, VRT reports.

    Out of the 328 workplaces inspected, 280, or 85%, were found to be in violation with the measures requiring to ensure workers are at least 1.5 metres apart from each other while carrying out their tasks.

    The checks included an on-the-spot check of 328 workplaces as well as an additional 750 inspections carried out remotely via telephone.

    The figures, requested by green party MEP Evita Willaert, also show that there were a total of 704 complaints about to safety measures amid the pandemic.

    The 280 employers who were found in violation of the measure were issued a warning and one company was issued an official report.

    52 companies were given a delay to take action and 20 others were issued orders to close down.

    Willaert said that companies who do abide by the rules would be negatively impacted by those who continued to be “so lax with the guidelines,” whom she said were “playing with the health of workers.”

    “Our behaviour determines how the curve will evolve,” Willaert said, adding that the figures showed that there was still “a lot of work to be done.”

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

