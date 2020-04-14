Coronavirus: WHO selects Liège airport as key medical supply hub

Liège’s cargo airport has been selected by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as one of eight hubs of distribution for medical supplies critical for countries fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
Through a global supply task force, the WHO is expected to move around 100 million mouth masks and gloves, 25 million respirators, 2.5 million testing kits via the hub network each month.
Liège-Bierset will serve as the European hub for the globe’s top health authority, and was selected alongside airports in South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Ghana, Malaysia, China and Panama, L’Echo reports.