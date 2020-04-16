 
Coronavirus: Facebook to warn against fake news
Thursday, 16 April, 2020
    Coronavirus: Facebook to warn against fake news

    Thursday, 16 April 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Facebook will now directly warn its users who consult false information in connection with the new coronavirus (Covid-19), said Mark Zuckerberg, the company’s CEO.

    During the month of March, Facebook removed “hundreds of thousands” of coronavirus related posts, comments and content that “could pose an imminent health hazard,” such as claims that bleach could cure the virus.

    Users who click on, comment on or share such false information will now receive a message in their news feed, urging them to consult safe sources such as the World Health Organisation website, Zuckerberg said.

    He highlighted the social network’s efforts to “limit the spread of misinformation about Covid-19.”

    The Brussels Times

