Will Belgium’s debt drop after the financial crisis?...

Belgium’s public debt will increase considerably this year and that may continue after the current financial crisis, fears credit rating agency Moody’s.

Belgium’s real GDP will fall by 4.9% in 2020 and the country’s budget deficit will increase to 7.2% of GDP, according to Moody’s predictions. In addition, debt will rise to 111% of GDP after it had dropped below 100% for the first time in eight years, Moody’s predicted.

In other words, the crisis will have a considerable impact on the economy despite what Moody’s calls a proactive approach by the government, with Belgian authorities’ extensive economic support measures and the establishment of an Economic Risk Management Group (ERMG), a task force set up to manage the economic and macroeconomic risks as the country takes far-reaching measures against the new coronavirus (Covid-19).



In terms of public debt, “low interest rates in the eurozone should facilitate debt repayment, but we still have to wait and see whether this will be enough to offset the rise in debt,” said Moody’s analyst Olivier Chemla, adding that “a worsening outlook in the eurozone would have a negative impact on Belgium’s solvency, as the country is quite connected to the other member states.”

Meanwhile, a recent analysis of the impact of the coronavirus crisis by Belgium’s National Bank and the Federal Planning Bureau predicted a drop in GDP of as much as 8%, an increase of the budget to 7.5% of GDP and a debt of 115% GDP. This prediction was based on a scenario involving seven weeks of lockdown. Earlier this week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted a 6.9% drop in GDP for Belgium and a 4.6% rebound by 2021.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times