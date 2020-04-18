 
Changes to shop openings: some clarity on new rules
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 18 April, 2020
Latest News:
Changes to shop openings: some clarity on new...
Coronavirus: France and Russia want UN Security Council...
Road work in Flanders resumes, Wallonia waits...
Lockdown: do you still eat the same?...
Nearly 1,000 sheltered in Brussels hotels amid coronavirus...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 18 April 2020
    Changes to shop openings: some clarity on new rules
    Coronavirus: France and Russia want UN Security Council meeting
    Road work in Flanders resumes, Wallonia waits
    Lockdown: do you still eat the same?
    Nearly 1,000 sheltered in Brussels hotels amid coronavirus lockdown
    Will Belgium’s debt drop after the financial crisis?
    Belgium’s coronavirus death toll tops 5,000
    Parliament adopts law on “revenge porn”
    Social partners agree on rules for relaunch of construction
    Coronavirus: Brussels could still allow small events this summer
    Beer production down by 30% in March
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s infection rate is decreasing
    Coronavirus epidemic ‘under control’ in Germany
    Artistic freedom threatened during coronavirus crisis
    Belgium in Brief: Explaining the Infections
    Belgium’s coronavirus experts get sign language names
    Coronavirus: 320 new hospital admissions, 399 discharged
    Van Gucht: No change to accounting of corona deaths
    Beach passes and good manners: Belgian beach towns prepare for summer amid lockdown
    Nursing homes given tablets to ease loneliness
    View more

    Changes to shop openings: some clarity on new rules

    Saturday, 18 April 2020
    © Belga

    Today (Saturday) sees the first change to the rules on lockdown in Belgium since March 18, when all retail stores were closed other than those selling foodstuffs, newspapers and pharmaceuticals.

    As announced during the week, the government is allowing a new sector of the retail trade to open its doors after a month, including garden centres and do-it-yourself stores. The reasoning being that people still observing the stay-at-home rule will benefit from having something to do in the home or garden.

    However the initial announcement left some uncertainty. What businesses exactly are affected? Who can open and who cannot?

    Some of that uncertainty has now been resolved by the publication in the Moniteur Belge, the official journal of the Belgian state, which today publishes the text of the ministerial ruling governing the re-opening of some commercial outlets.

    The changes concern do-it-yourself stores which offer “a general range of construction tools and/or building materials”.

    As well as those, the ruling allows the opening of “garden centres and nurseries” which “mainly sell plants and/or trees.” Wholesalers may also reopen, but only for professionals and not for private individuals.

    In practice, social distancing rules, which remain in force, mean that only large stores may open where there is sufficient parking space. That means large chains like Hubo, Brico (including Brico Plan-it) and Gamma. Smaller shops selling only paint, for example, are excluded.

    On the gardening side, the ruling allows garden centres and tree nurseries to open, but not independent flower shops.

    In all cases, as well as parking, the shops must have space to allow ten square metres per customer, just as the rule is currently for food shops. The maximum number of customers is permitted to enter at any one time, for a maximum of 30 minutes.

    The ministerial ruling contains a number of other adjustments to the rules.

    For example, hotels have been allowed to remain open, with the exception of their restaurants. The ruling makes it clear that meeting rooms and other facilities like gyms and swimming pools must also remain closed – a largely theoretical adjustment, given the fact that occupancy of hotels even in the capital is around 5%.

    And on the rule forbidding non-essential journeys, a new exception is allowed: activities “within the context of volunteer work in a critical sector or essential service”.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job