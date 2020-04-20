 
McDonald’s partially reopens in Belgium
Monday, 20 April, 2020
    Credit: Creative Commons 0

    American fast-food chain McDonald’s has announced a partial reopening of stores in Belgium, with new measures to fight the ongoing spread of Coronavirus.

    Starting from Tuesday, the fast-food giant will reopen its drive-throughs, meaning that 68 of the 87 restaurants in Belgium should be able to serve customers.

    Orders will be handled with additional safety measures, and customers will be asked to pay with contactless or electronic where possible. Inside the stores, social distancing will be put into effect for all staff, and employees will be given a personal mouth mask and gloves.

    Stores – which will be open from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM – will offer a temporary, simplified menu to minimise the number of people present on the work floor at the same time.

    “Over the past few weeks, together with our franchisees, we have taken the time to review our existing procedures, tighten them up and take new measures against the spread of the coronavirus,” said Stephan De Brouwer, Managing Director McDonald’s Belgium.

    “The health and safety of our customers and employees is more than ever our top priority. Thanks to the adapted measures, we can once again welcome our employees to a safe workplace and serve our customers,” De Brouwer added.

    The Brussels Times

