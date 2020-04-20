 
Coronavirus: Supermarkets more expensive since mid-March
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 20 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Escorts have ‘at least twice as many...
Coronavirus: still ‘no evidence’ your pet can infect...
Officers threatened after man (19) died fleeing from...
Coronavirus: lawyer may sue Belgian State for casualties...
Coronavirus: Supermarkets more expensive since mid-March...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 20 April 2020
    Coronavirus: Escorts have ‘at least twice as many clients’ as usual
    Coronavirus: still ‘no evidence’ your pet can infect you
    Officers threatened after man (19) died fleeing from police check
    Coronavirus: lawyer may sue Belgian State for casualties
    Coronavirus: Supermarkets more expensive since mid-March
    Who wins from the Coronavirus blame game?
    Coronavirus: ‘without measures, the curve rises straight up’
    Coronavirus: VUB helps ramp up testing
    Several Walloon towns push back against 5G roll-out
    Electricity prices hit a 10-year-low
    Coronavirus: over 2.4 million confirmed cases worldwide
    Coronavirus: lockdown leaves refugee women at high risk of violence
    Coronavirus spikes interest in Antwerp University’s epidemiology programs
    Coronavirus: Brussels schools will not organise final exams
    Why does Belgium have so many Coronavirus deaths?
    Exit strategy: Gradual lifting of lockdown measures without return to normality
    Belgium in Brief: Back To School?
    Belgium needs a clear exit plan quickly, says Bart De Wever
    Garden and DIY shops reopen as Belgium loosens lockdown
    McDonald’s partially reopens in Belgium
    View more

    Coronavirus: Supermarkets more expensive since mid-March

    Monday, 20 April 2020
    About 1,500 products have even become over 10% more expensive. Credit: Colruyt

    About 3,300 products in supermarkets in Belgium have become more expensive since the federal government banned discounts to prevent panic-buying mid-March.

    Of those products, about 1,500 products have even become over 10% more expensive, a study by data company Daltix and commissioned by Het Laatste Nieuws shows. On average, supermarket prices have risen by 2.6%.

    At the end of March, the restrictions on promotions were relaxed again, but the study shows that prices are still higher than they were before the ban.

    Related News:

     

    “Some supermarkets are not doing any special offers, while others are limiting their promotions,” said retail expert Gino Van Ossel to VRT. “The government can ban discounts, but it cannot oblige supermarkets to reintroduce them,” he added.

    At the moment, supermarkets can only announce promotions or offers that were already agreed before the crisis, but introducing new discounts is not yet allowed.

    Federal Minister for Economy Nathalie Muylle said she hopes that the National Security Council will discuss this measure on Friday, as several supermarkets, such as Colruyt, are asking to relax the measure further.

    “Still, it could take some time for these discounts to appear,” said Van Ossel.

    Supermarkets also pointed out that they cannot reintroduce promotions overnight, but that it’s a whole mechanism that has to be restarted. “As soon as some players provide discounts and restart the competition, others will follow,” Van Ossel added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job