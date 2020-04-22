 
British wing of Le Pain Quotidien on the verge of bankruptcy
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 22 April, 2020
Latest News:
British wing of Le Pain Quotidien on the...
Coronavirus: Flemish companies ‘ready’ to get back to...
Coronavirus: Belgium’s death toll tops 6,000...
After the crisis, some shops may decide not...
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 41,889 confirmed cases...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 22 April 2020
    British wing of Le Pain Quotidien on the verge of bankruptcy
    Coronavirus: Flemish companies ‘ready’ to get back to business
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s death toll tops 6,000
    After the crisis, some shops may decide not to reopen
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 41,889 confirmed cases
    Leaving lockdown: how it could happen in Belgium
    Coronavirus: Flemish mayors push for clarity on use of face masks
    The Flemish trust in science, but not so much in scientists
    Netherlands to reopen primary schools from 11 May
    Coronavirus: transport firms want mandatory face masks
    Poll: 90% favour more teleworking after confinement
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s high death toll will deter tourists
    Face masks cost up to 2.5 times more in online pharmacies
    Coronavirus: Pharmaceutical industry feels ‘resilient’ to crisis
    All care centre staff in contact with residents advised to wear masks
    Brussels considers mass purchase of masks for general public
    Coronavirus: world famine could double in 2020
    Coronavirus: City of Brussels lowers speed limit to 20 km/h
    Coronavirus: increase systematic testing, academics say
    Decoration and paint shops want to reopen too
    View more

    British wing of Le Pain Quotidien on the verge of bankruptcy

    Wednesday, 22 April 2020
    The first-ever Pain Quotidien shop in Rue Antoine Dansaert in Brussels

    The British subsidiary of the Belgian restaurant and bakery chain Le Pain Quotidien has until the end of business today (Wednesday) to find a buyer or file for bankruptcy, Reuters reports.

    Restaurants in the UK are suffering like their counterparts elsewhere from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, but in fact Le Pain Quotidien’s problems date back further than the outbreak of the virus.

    For its last financial year accounts, which date from pre-crisis, the company saw turnover in its 26 branches fall by 4%, leading to a net loss of £711,000 (€809,000). The coronavirus crisis, however, has not helped matters.

    The company is now seeking a buyer, failing which it will call in the administrators to prepare for bankruptcy. Either way, however, the future looks bleak for the company’s 500 employees.

    In the best-case scenario, a buyer will be found, but they will require cost-cutting, at the expense of branches, staff or both. If no buyer is found, however, branches that are closed now will remain closed, and staff will be redundant.

    Experts report it is likely the company will arrange what is known as a pre-pack sale, in which Le Pain Quotidien arranges the deal and then an administrator is appointed to see it through. The advantage to this sort of deal is that the terms and conditions can be worked out before the administrator is appointed, so that the sale can go ahead immediately.

    Meanwhile the American subsidiary of the company is undergoing problems of its own, with the loss of staff in New York and California, and the possibility looming of branch closures in other cities.

    Le Pain Quotidien was started in 1990 by Alain Coumont, based on the principle of a large table shared by customers to encourage conviviality. The company now has 300 branches in 20 countries.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job