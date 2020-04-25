 
Brussels Airlines plans to resume flights on 15 May
Saturday, 25 April, 2020
    © Belga

    Brussels Airlines still plans to resume flights on 15 May, a spokesperson for the airline said on Saturday.

    A definite decision will be made “in the coming days,” he added.

    “It goes without saying that we are monitoring the situation very, very closely. At this stage, we are still aiming for 15 May. In the coming days, we will see if this date is still realistic and we will make a decision,” the spokesperson clarifies.

    The announcement comes a day after Belgium’s National Security Council meeting which did not yet re-authorize travel abroad.

    In mid-April, Brussels Airlines had extended the suspension of its flights by four weeks due to the global coronavirus crisis and travel restrictions imposed by many countries worldwide, up to and including 14 May.

    The Brussels Times

