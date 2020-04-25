 
Shops in Belgium can reopen from 11 May
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 25 April, 2020
Latest News:
Shops in Belgium can reopen from 11 May...
De Lijn welcomes decision to make masks compulsory...
Lifting the lockdown poses new problems for police...
Coronavirus: 241 new deaths, 217 hospital admissions in...
Thomas Meunier in talks with José Mourinho to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 25 April 2020
    Shops in Belgium can reopen from 11 May
    De Lijn welcomes decision to make masks compulsory
    Lifting the lockdown poses new problems for police
    Coronavirus: 241 new deaths, 217 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Thomas Meunier in talks with José Mourinho to join Tottenham
    Coronavirus: Study shows 4.3% of Belgians have developed antibodies
    Belgium freezes bankruptcies until 17 May
    Brussels Airlines plans to resume flights on 15 May
    Coronavirus study predicts no deaths after May 19, but experts are sceptical
    Saudi Arabia ends flogging as punishment
    China sends medical experts to North Korea to check on Kim Jong-un
    Belgium’s justice minister calls on couples to respect custody-sharing agreements
    Antwerp company uses UV light to battle coronavirus
    Brexit: Chief EU negotiator losing patience with British
    Coronavirus: Belgium will lift lockdown in 3 phases
    Coronavirus: Brussels provides compensation for low-income tenants
    Coronavirus: Belgians develop process for safer treatment
    Belgium pays a high price for lack of tracing
    Coronavirus: Flemish government to protect vulnerable families
    Experts’ note reveals 3 stages for lifting coronavirus lockdown
    View more

    Shops in Belgium can reopen from 11 May

    Saturday, 25 April 2020
    © Belga

    Shops will be able to reopen from 11 May, Belgium’s Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès announced on Friday.

    The federal and regional governments thus chose to deviate from the recommendation of experts on this particular point, who wanted a two phase deconfinement plan, one on 4 May, and the other on 18 May.

    Decision makers preferred a system which would target all businesses on the same date – besides the hospitality industry – emphasizing that the reopening will have to comply with strict conditions.

    Telework will still remain the norm as much as possible, and wearing a mask will become obligatory on public transport.

    Restaurants, bars and cafés will however still have to remain closed.

    A potential reopening for that sector is not expected before 8 June and must still be reviewed. “That phase will be complex to tackle,” said the Prime Minister.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job